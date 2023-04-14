Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Tuscany, Italy

13 properties total found
8 room housein Siena, Italy
8 room house
Siena, Italy
14 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
This farmhouse with a swimming pool and extension is located in close proximity to Castiglio…
Housein Lucca, Italy
House
Lucca, Italy
Number of floors 3
Price on request
16th century villa on the hills of Lucca in sunny Tuscany. The villa was built in the midd…
9 room housein Grosseto, Italy
9 room house
Grosseto, Italy
21 Number of rooms 650 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
This three-level villa with sea views is located in Monte Argentario, next to Porto Santo St…
9 room housein Lucca, Italy
9 room house
Lucca, Italy
1 158 m²
€ 4,950,000
A historic villa in a park with breathtaking views of the Tuscan countryside. LUKKA ( TUSCA…
2 room apartmentin Lucca, Italy
2 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
172 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
LUKKA ( TUSCANY ) // 172 KV M // 2 SPARIES // 2 BATHROOM // SAD // 2 GRADULACES The apartme…
3 room apartmentin Lucca, Italy
3 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
192 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
LUKKA ( TOSKANA ) // 195 KV M // 3 SPARKS // 3 BATH ROOMS // SAD // 2 GUYS Located on the th…
9 room housein Siena, Italy
9 room house
Siena, Italy
1 180 m² 3 Floor
Price on request
The villa is located on a hill overlooking the panorama of the Siena hills covered with a ge…
Villa 4 room villain Villafranca in Lunigiana, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Villafranca in Lunigiana, Italy
4 bath 300 m²
€ 1,100,000
The Liberty-style villa is located in Villafranca-in-Lunijana, Tuscany region. The villa is …
Villa 6 room villain Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
7 bath 400 m²
€ 3,000,000
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Chianni, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Chianni, Italy
7 bath 700 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa 4 room villain Forte dei Marmi, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
4 bath 280 m²
€ 2,000,000
For sale there is an elegant and spacious villa in Italy, located in Forte dei Marmi, area …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
9 bath 380 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,000,000
3 room housein Arezzo, Italy
3 room house
Arezzo, Italy
220 m²
€ 1,000,000
This offer includes 2 charming cottages The houses are located in a quiet place near Arezzo…

Properties features in Tuscany, Italy

