  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Tuscany, Italy

Florence
17
Unione dei comuni della Versilia
7
Livorno
4
Massa-Carrara
4
Poggibonsi
4
Arezzo
3
Greve in Chianti
3
Siena
3
4 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Rapolano Terme, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Rapolano Terme, Italy
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 20 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
Stone farmhouse close to Hot Springs, Rapolano Terme, Siena, Toscana Charming stone farmh…
Villa 9 room villain Capannori, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Capannori, Italy
25 Number of rooms 1 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 6,800,000
Villa Arnolfini E’ la storia a disegnare l’incantevole profilo di Villa Arnol…
8 room housein Siena, Italy
8 room house
Siena, Italy
14 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
This farmhouse with a swimming pool and extension is located in close proximity to Castiglio…
5 room apartmentin Lucca, Italy
5 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
8 Number of rooms 300 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 500,000
The apartments are located in the historic center of Barga, a charming town in the Garfanyan…

