Seaview Houses for Sale in Tuscany, Italy
15 properties total found
9 room house
Grosseto, Italy
21 Number of rooms
650 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
This three-level villa with sea views is located in Monte Argentario, next to Porto Santo St…
Villa Villa
Tuscany, Italy
350 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa 3 room villa
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
3 bath
198 m²
€ 1,000,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Porto Santo Stefano, Italy
9 bath
380 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 5,000,000
Villa 5 room villa
Pozzarello, Italy
7 bath
360 m²
€ 2,400,000
Exclusive luxury two-storey villa with beautiful panoramic views of the bay between Argenta…
Villa Villa
Arezzo, Italy
3 m²
€ 850,000
Nice villa is located 35 km away. from the coast of Versilia, in the town of Vallata della G…
5 room house
Livorno, Italy
300 m²
€ 2,000,000
The beautiful house is located in Kuerchianella, Tuscany. The house offers a beautiful view …
4 room house
Arezzo, Italy
300 m²
€ 1,350,000
The traditional Tuscan house is located in the small town of Monte San Savino, Province of S…
4 room house
Follonica, Italy
240 m²
€ 1,300,000
The old house is located 2 km from the sea near San Vincenzo, Tuscany. The villa has recentl…
Villa 9 room villa
Lucca, Italy
1 000 m²
€ 6,000,000
Nice villa is located 9 km away. from Lucca, Tuscany. To the resort town of Viarejo (36 km),…
Villa 3 room villa
Arezzo, Italy
350 m²
€ 3,000,000
Beautiful villa is located on a hill. The villa, with an area of 350 square meters, consists…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Volterra, Italy
700 m²
€ 2,500,000
Beautiful villa is located near Volterra, Tuscany. The house is a reconstruction of a typica…
Villa 6 room villa
Siena, Italy
330 m²
€ 1,650,000
The beautiful villa is located in Buonconvento, Tuscany. The prestigious property is surroun…
Villa 5 room villa
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
300 m²
€ 1,500,000
The amazing villa is located near the famous city of Vinci - the homeland of Leonardo da Vin…
Villa 5 room villa
Livorno, Italy
225 m²
€ 1,030,000
The nice house is located in Castanieto-Carducci, Tuscany. Villa in Tuscan style with annex,…
