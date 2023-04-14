Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Tuscany, Italy

Unione dei comuni della Versilia
2
Grosseto
1
Pietrasanta
1
Unione dei Comuni Valdichiana Senese
1
Viareggio
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Lucca, Italy
2 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
172 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
LUKKA ( TUSCANY ) // 172 KV M // 2 SPARIES // 2 BATHROOM // SAD // 2 GRADULACES The apartme…
3 room apartmentin Lucca, Italy
3 room apartment
Lucca, Italy
192 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
LUKKA ( TOSKANA ) // 195 KV M // 3 SPARKS // 3 BATH ROOMS // SAD // 2 GUYS Located on the th…

Properties features in Tuscany, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir