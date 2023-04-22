Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Treviso, Italy

6 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Asolo, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Asolo, Italy
20 Number of rooms 16 bath 1 222 m²
€ 9,000,000
Named by Carducci : "The city of 100 Horizons" Asolo rises on the top of a hill, not far fro…
Villa 6 room villa in Conegliano, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Conegliano, Italy
20 Number of rooms 1 670 m²
€ 7,000,000
Prestigious and imposing Venetian Villa, built in the 17th century by arch. Longhena, situat…
Villa 3 room villa in Treviso, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Treviso, Italy
4 bath 1 050 m²
€ 1,300,000
Historical villa (1864) near Piave river, Covolo di Pederobba, Veneto, Italy. For those who …
Villa 4 room villa in Asolo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Asolo, Italy
3 bath 150 m²
€ 980,000
Renovated villa in the historic center of Asolo, Veneto, Italy. The villa is s…
Villa 3 room villa in Asolo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Asolo, Italy
2 bath 140 m²
€ 1,470,000
Renovated villa for lovers of tranquility in Asolo, Italy. Veneto, city of Asolo, historic c…
Villa 6 room villa in Soffratta, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Soffratta, Italy
8 bath 781 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
Эксклюзивная вилла в стили Либерти была отреставрирована и превращена в эксклюзивный и роско…

