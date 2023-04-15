Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

Comunita della Vallagarina
5
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
4
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
4
Comun General de Fascia
1
Comunita Alto Garda e Ledro
1
Rovereto
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 2 room villain Bordighera, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
3 Number of rooms 112 m²
€ 259,000
LH-5T12. Вилла в продаже в городе Бордигера. ЛигурияИсторическая недвижимость Италии, Лигури…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath 60 m²
€ 48,625
CASA FRANCISCO – VIA PROVENZANO/LARGO SAN GAETANO   Classic Sicilian Charm …
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 358,835
Villa in the beautiful Tropea near the sea 🌊 A beautiful comfortable ho…
Villa 3 room villain Diano Castello, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Diano Castello, Italy
4 Number of rooms 195 m²
€ 490,000
KK-. Очаровательная вилла новой постройкиЭта очаровательная вилла новой постройки в продаже …
3 room cottagein Predappio, Italy
3 room cottage
Predappio, Italy
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 7 000 m² Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
In a quiet and panoramic hill area, enclosed between the winding rivers Rabbi and Montone, R…
3 room apartmentin Tremezzina, Italy
3 room apartment
Tremezzina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 102 m²
€ 560,000
Located in the splendid western shore of Lake Como and in the well-known Tremezzina area (Os…
Villa 3 room villain Verona, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Verona, Italy
250 m²
€ 2,498,521
The beautiful villa is located in the city of Malchazin, Veneto. The house is in a very uniq…
Villa 4 room villain Italy, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Italy, Italy
500 m²
€ 2,676,987
Luxury villa is 2 km from Lake Garda, Veneto. All infrastructure with shops, bars and restau…
Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
Price on request
Villa 3 room villain Tremezzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath 270 m²
€ 900,000
New, beautiful newly built villa with pool and private garden for sale. Lake Como Villa i…
Villa Villa 3 bathroomsin Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa Villa 3 bathrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath 114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 339,173
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, looking for modern quality h…
Villa 9 room villain Civitanova Marche, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
14 Number of rooms 600 m²
Price on request
Villa in a splendid position with a wide view of the sea and the Sibillini mountains. Garden…

