Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
Villas
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy
Comunita della Vallagarina
5
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
4
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
4
Comun General de Fascia
1
Comunita Alto Garda e Ledro
1
Rovereto
1
Villa
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 2 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
3 Number of rooms
112 m²
€ 259,000
LH-5T12. Вилла в продаже в городе Бордигера. ЛигурияИсторическая недвижимость Италии, Лигури…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
60 m²
€ 48,625
CASA FRANCISCO – VIA PROVENZANO/LARGO SAN GAETANO Classic Sicilian Charm …
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 358,835
Villa in the beautiful Tropea near the sea 🌊 A beautiful comfortable ho…
Villa 3 room villa
Diano Castello, Italy
4 Number of rooms
195 m²
€ 490,000
KK-. Очаровательная вилла новой постройкиЭта очаровательная вилла новой постройки в продаже …
3 room cottage
Predappio, Italy
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
7 000 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
In a quiet and panoramic hill area, enclosed between the winding rivers Rabbi and Montone, R…
3 room apartment
Tremezzina, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
102 m²
€ 560,000
Located in the splendid western shore of Lake Como and in the well-known Tremezzina area (Os…
Villa 3 room villa
Verona, Italy
250 m²
€ 2,498,521
The beautiful villa is located in the city of Malchazin, Veneto. The house is in a very uniq…
Villa 4 room villa
Italy, Italy
500 m²
€ 2,676,987
Luxury villa is 2 km from Lake Garda, Veneto. All infrastructure with shops, bars and restau…
House
Terni, Italy
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Tremezzo, Italy
2 bath
270 m²
€ 900,000
New, beautiful newly built villa with pool and private garden for sale. Lake Como Villa i…
Villa Villa 3 bathrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath
114 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 339,173
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, looking for modern quality h…
Villa 9 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
14 Number of rooms
600 m²
Price on request
Villa in a splendid position with a wide view of the sea and the Sibillini mountains. Garden…
Properties features in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map