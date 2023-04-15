Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
4
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
4
Comunita della Vallagarina
1
Townhousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Townhouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
160 m²
€ 415,000
Townhouse in the new townhouse in Brentoniko. Located in a picturesque residential area with…
3 room townhousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room townhouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 800,000
Townhouse in the complex under construction in Roverto. Located in a prestigious residentia…
3 room townhousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room townhouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 360,000
Townhouse in a semi-detached house in a new residence with panoramic mountain views. Living …

