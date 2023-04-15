Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
4
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
4
Comunita della Vallagarina
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villain Manerba del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Manerba del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 400 m²
€ 7,000,000
Garda Lake presents surprises at every turn, including the small but beautiful town of Maner…
2 room apartmentin Silvi, Italy
2 room apartment
Silvi, Italy
3 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 115,000
ЕС-141019-1. Просторный апартамент площадью 120 кв.м.В живописном регионе Абруццо (одним из …
Villa 2 room villain Ospedaletti, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Ospedaletti, Italy
3 Number of rooms 210 m²
€ 1,380,000
KK-1q24. Половина виллы (таун-хаус) в ОспедалеттиПрямо на морском скалистом берегу в Оспедал…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 200 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1554 Property name: Casa Provenza Location: In country Town/City: …
2 room apartmentin Salo, Italy
2 room apartment
Salo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 113 m²
€ 340,000
GH-LV04907-C1. Новый пентхаус в СалоМы предлагаем к продаже трехкомнатную квартиру на третье…
3 room apartmentin Cianciana, Italy
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
1 bath 110 m²
€ 61,504
An apartment located on the second floor in the Corso Cinquemani Arcuri in the Zona Espansio…
2 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m²
€ 329,000
In a quiet residential context embellished by a swimming pool and garden, all just 2 km from…
Villa 5 room villain Agrate Conturbia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Agrate Conturbia, Italy
6 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 2,900,000
VB-20069. Недвижимость на продажу в Борго Тичино с парком и бассейномНедвижимость в продаже …
Villa 3 room villain Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cervo, Italy
260 m²
€ 803,096
The beautiful villa is located in Vignon, Piedmont. The house, with an area of 260 square me…
Villa 3 room villain Cermignano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cermignano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 225 m²
€ 148,000
IT-. Продается красивый каменный дом 225 кв.мAbruzzo, Cermignano В  небольшом  г…
Villa 4 room villain San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m²
€ 1,980,000
In San Felice del Benaco, in the beautiful hamlet of Portese, we propose this wonderful sing…
Penthouse 6 roomsin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 348 m²
€ 1,300,000
Immersed in the greenery of a natural park, just a few minutes from the centre of Desenzano …

Properties features in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir