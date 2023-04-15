Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. Penthouses

Pool Penthouses for sale in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
6
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
6
Comunita Alto Garda e Ledro
1
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 6 room villain Domaso, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Domaso, Italy
11 Number of rooms 3 bath 360 m²
€ 790,000
We offer Historical villa with garden and splendid lake view. The property is centrally loca…
Villa 5 room villain Cannobio, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cannobio, Italy
6 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 2,500,000
VB-20162. Вилла на первой линии в Каннобьо  Эта эксклюзивная недвижимость расположена …
8 room housein Italy, Italy
8 room house
Italy, Italy
1 000 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
A residence from the 18th. Century on the hills of Versilia with a view of the Tuscan coast …
Housein Campofilone, Italy
House
Campofilone, Italy
15 000 m²
Price on request
Housing development partly built covering a number of residential lots with areas from 600 t…
3 room housein Cianciana, Italy
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath 95 m²
€ 39,220
House composed of a storeroom on the ground floor of approx 15 sqm. Living area of approx 35…
1 room apartmentin Tortoreto Lido, Italy
1 room apartment
Tortoreto Lido, Italy
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 125,000
EC-49. Апартамент в элегантном комплексе в г. ТорторетоПредлагаемая квартира находится в Тор…
2 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 117 m²
€ 585,000
In Desenzano del Garda stands out a new and renowned residence: VILLA DEL SOLE, exclusively …
4 room apartmentin Montottone, Italy
4 room apartment
Montottone, Italy
4 Number of rooms 70 m²
Price on request
Apartment of 70 sqm on the first floor with elevator Living area with kitchenette bedroom be…
Villa Villain Ancona, Italy
Villa Villa
Ancona, Italy
6 m²
€ 3,524,700
The beautiful villa is located near Tolentino, Marque. The house is located in a quiet area,…
Villa 3 room villain Stropino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Stropino, Italy
4 Number of rooms 214 m²
€ 400,000
FP-T641. Вилла в Бризино, Стреза, ИталияБризино, частный дом с садом около 798 кв.м. с прекр…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath 100 m²
€ 17,919
Two storey townhouse (ground floor and first floor) which covers an area of approx 50 sqm pe…
2 room housein Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 room house
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
1 bath 90 m²
€ 61,504
Country villa which is in part finished consisting of a living area, utility room and bathro…

Properties features in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
