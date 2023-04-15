Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
6
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
6
Comunita Alto Garda e Ledro
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villain Mezzegra, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Mezzegra, Italy
5 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 1,000,000
VB-ISTMA. Историческая вилла в МеццеграВилла площадью 250 кв.м на двух этажах. Вилла распол…
Villa 4 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 288 m²
€ 800,000
Elegant villa in Padenga sul Garda. Located on a hill in a prestigious residential area.The …
Villa 2 room villain Gozzano, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Gozzano, Italy
3 Number of rooms
€ 880,000
ISM-060417-6. Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро Орта Великолепная вилла с видом на озеро О…
1 room apartmentin Bivona, Italy
1 room apartment
Bivona, Italy
2 bath 52 m²
€ 26,741
Apartment of the first floor composed of two rooms plus bathroom for an area of 26 sqm appro…
2 room apartmentin Lenno, Italy
2 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
3 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 225,000
VB-11051. Апартаменты в Тремедзине (Ленно) Тихий и солнечный апартамент, расположенный в неб…
3 room apartmentin Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 243 m²
€ 1,600,000
The Officers’ Pavilion is the ideal place for those who want to discover the luxury of livin…
Villa 3 room villain Renazzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Renazzo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m²
€ 315,527
Semi-detached Villa in Renazzo The property Semi-detached villa in CLASS A in Renazz…
Villa 9 room villain Montevarchi, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Montevarchi, Italy
12 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,200,000
Two minutes from the town centre, we offer a beautiful villa with a large garden and swimmin…
8 room housein Ascoli Piceno, Italy
8 room house
Ascoli Piceno, Italy
18 Number of rooms 650 m² Number of floors 5
€ 676,843
Ascoli-Picheno ( Marche ) // Villa 650 sq.m. // 18 rooms // 8 bedrooms // 6 bathrooms // Fir…
Apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
1 m²
€ 191,851
San Remo, a beautiful apartment with a small garden. The apartment offers a partial view of …
Villa 4 room villain Lombardy, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lombardy, Italy
4 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 410,471
Italy Lake Como Menaggio New three-level villas with lake views Location of the complex: a …
Villa 2 room villain Imperia, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Imperia, Italy
3 Number of rooms 157 m²
€ 490,000
KK-6V13. Вилла с видом на море в Лигурии, ИмперияВилла с видом на море в Лигурии, Империя, И…

