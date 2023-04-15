Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
Duplexes
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
1
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
1
Duplex
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
9 room house
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms
200 m²
€ 300,000
Single villa of excellent workmanship built in 2000 Ground floor with porch on two sides liv…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms
240 m²
Price on request
House early twentieth century space on two floors plus attic. Property in the old brick and …
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cavernago, Italy
5 bath
250 m²
€ 1,600,000
Exclusive penthouse duplex located in the center of Desenzano del Garda. Living area 250 squ…
9 room house
Terni, Italy
10 Number of rooms
250 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N364 Property name: Casa Anna Location: In country Town/City: Zon…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
260 m²
€ 1,274,000
As a preview, we propose, within a new residence with swimming pool soon to be built, variou…
Castle
Asti, Italy
€ 2,587,754
The chic castle is located in the small town of Lang, Piedmont. This unique structure dates …
1 room apartment
Toscolano Maderno, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
€ 255,000
In one of the most elegant areas of Lake Garda, immersed in the greenery of the Bogliaco del…
9 room house
Cessapalombo, Italy
13 Number of rooms
450 m²
Price on request
House to renovate in a panoramic and secluded. Stone structure Land 4:00 acres with private …
1 room apartment
Salo, Italy
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 180,000
In Salò, in the old town centre and a few steps from the Lungolago Zanardelli and the beach,…
2 room apartment
Roe Volciano, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
97 m²
€ 265,000
In Roè Volciano, just a few steps from the lake promenade and the centre of Salò, we offer y…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pescara, Italy
200 m²
€ 339,085
The lovely townhouse is in Alba Adriatic, Abruzzo. The house offers luxurious views of the s…
Villa 4 room villa
Ospedaletti, Italy
5 Number of rooms
170 m²
€ 1,000,000
LH-1V17. Дом с видом на море в Италии, Лигурия, ОспедалеттиВ центральной части очаровательно…
Properties features in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map