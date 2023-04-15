Italy
Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Italy, Italy
78 m²
€ 124,926
New complex in the center of Pargelia, Calabria. In the complex there are only 10 apartments…
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath
115 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 334,257
The last villa for sale in the SEVENVILLAS complex Sevenvillas is locat…
2 room apartment
Menaggio, Italy
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 220,000
VB-11035. Апартаменты в ЛовеноВ городке Ловено, всего в 600 метрах от озера и всей инфрастру…
2 room apartment
Mezzegra, Italy
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 350,000
VB-10068. Апартаменты в элегантном жилом комплексеВ элегантном жилом комплексе, состоящем из…
8 room house
Terni, Italy
8 Number of rooms
160 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N761 Property name: Casa Cuti I Location: In country Town/City: Z…
3 room apartment
Tremezzina, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
115 m²
€ 550,000
We offer a finely furnished and well-kept apartment, built in an elegant complex with swimmi…
4 room apartment
Como, Italy
5 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 2,240,000
MV-221122-4. Апартамент в историческом отреставрированном дворце на озере КомоВ самом центре…
Villa 6 room villa
Arezzo, Italy
160 m²
€ 2,052,357
The elegant villa is on a hill in the province of Arezzo, Tuscany. The house is surrounded b…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Moniga del Garda, Italy
12 Number of rooms
6 bath
750 m²
€ 6,750,000
The breathtaking lake view, the direct access to the beach, the huge and bright spaces and t…
3 room apartment
Alassio, Italy
4 Number of rooms
130 m²
€ 1,300,000
KK-Q-AL4. Уникальные апартаменты в АлассиоАпартаменты модерн в 130квм в 4х этажном палаццо с…
Villa 3 room villa
Francavilla al Mare, Italy
4 Number of rooms
€ 1,700,000
РО-171016. Прекрасная вилла Александра в самом сердце ИталииУникальное предложение на рынке …
Villa 5 room villa
Verbania, Italy
6 Number of rooms
490 m²
€ 1,900,000
FP-T978. Вилла на продажу в городе СтрезаВилла на продажу в Стрезе, с уникальным и панорамны…
