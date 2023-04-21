Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. Chalets

Lakefront Chalets for sale in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
2
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
2
Comunita delle Giudicarie
1
Comunita territoriale della Val di Fiemme
1
Chalet To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 2 room villa in Menaggio, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 500,000
VB-E7Z. Вилла в МенаджиоУютная вилла с потрясающими видом на озеро! Виллетта состоит из дву…
Villa Villa 3 bathrooms in Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa Villa 3 bathrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath 114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 343,363
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, looking for modern quality h…
Villa 5 room villa in Pietraferrazzana, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Pietraferrazzana, Italy
6 Number of rooms 617 m²
€ 100,000
ARH-060718-5. Дом с садом в средневековом городе с видом на горы и озероЦена снижена до 100 …
3 room apartment in Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Polpenazze del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 465,000
GH-PV001409. Апартаменты с видом на озероМы находимся в прекрасном здании - реконструкция до…
Villa 3 room villa in Belgirate, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
4 Number of rooms 193 m²
€ 420,000
PL-PR-C04. Каменный загородный дом с видом на озеро Всего в нескольких минутах от знаменито…
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
15 Number of rooms 450 m²
Price on request
Large country house with two accessories and short of 8,000 sqm with plantation of figs The …
1 room apartment in Roma Capitale, Italy
1 room apartment
Roma Capitale, Italy
140 m²
€ 1,084,022
Chic apartment in the prestigious district of Rome, Lazio The area of the apartment is 140 …
Apartment in Sanremo, Italy
Apartment
Sanremo, Italy
1 m²
€ 264,666
The nice apartment is located in the prestigious resort of San Remo, Liguria. The apartment …
Villa 5 room villa in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
6 Number of rooms 650 m²
€ 2,000,000
ABI-1164A. Престижная вилла с бассейном и просторным садом в Паденге суль ГардаПрестижная ви…
2 room apartment in Pianello del Lario, Italy
2 room apartment
Pianello del Lario, Italy
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 200,000
VB-10078. Апартаменты в новой резиденцииАпартаменты с видом на озеро в новой резиденции с ба…
8 room house in Terni, Italy
8 room house
Terni, Italy
8 Number of rooms 2 000 m²
€ 220,000
House in the center completely renovated with quality materials. Two levels plus attic and t…
3 room apartment in Aosta, Italy
3 room apartment
Aosta, Italy
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 850,000
PL-PR_A37. Квартира-шале в горах. Валле-д’АостаДобро пожаловать в шале! Впечатляющая недавно…

Properties features in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir