  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. Chalets

Chalets for sale in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
2
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
2
Comunita delle Giudicarie
1
Comunita territoriale della Val di Fiemme
1
4 properties total found
Chalet 5 bedroomsin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 bath 350 m²
Price on request
Chalet 7 bedroomsin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m²
€ 1,200,000
Chalet is located in the picturesque tourist village of Sant Antonio di Mavignola, 5 km from…
Chalet 5 bedroomsin Predazzo, Italy
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Predazzo, Italy
3 bath 350 m²
€ 730,000
For sale villa located in the village of Val di Fiemme, in a picturesque, sunny place, with…
Chalet 7 bedroomsin Sant Antonio di Mavignola, Italy
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Sant Antonio di Mavignola, Italy
4 bath 350 m²
€ 1,300,000
