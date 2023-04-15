Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. Castles

Seaview Castles for Sale in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
1
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
1
Castle To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 9 room villain Dorio, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Dorio, Italy
7 bath 620 m²
€ 6,500,000
Share with Friends
2 room apartmentin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 room apartment
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
100 m²
€ 227,544
Florence, apartment with excellent renovation. The area of the apartment is 100 square meter…
4 room apartmentin Castelnuovo, Italy
4 room apartment
Castelnuovo, Italy
11 Number of rooms 3 bath 550 m²
€ 497,000
Villa 5 room villain Lemna, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Lemna, Italy
6 Number of rooms 360 m²
€ 1,700,000
MV-270221. Роскошный дом с дизайнерским ремонтом на озере КомоРоскошный дом с дизайнерским р…
Villa 5 room villain Verbania, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Verbania, Italy
6 Number of rooms 560 m²
€ 7,000,000
IT-300418-4. Вилла на озере Маджоре. Вербания. СунаПродается вилла на озере Маджоре, Verbani…
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
14 Number of rooms 700 m²
Price on request
House in the old town house on two floors plus attic (also a basement compartment) Exterior …
Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
1 060 m²
Price on request
Building lot with over a building to be demolished Surface 1.060 sqm Surfaceable (SUL) 636 s…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 5 rooms
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms 80 m²
Price on request
Villas built soon on one level Land space and parking surfaces from 60 sq m to 80 sq m (due …
3 room apartmentin Grosseto, Italy
3 room apartment
Grosseto, Italy
4 Number of rooms 230 m²
€ 2,000,000
SG-Ap_Gr_129_ Residence2. Новый апартамент в резиденциальном комплексеРезиденция 4* состоит …
Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
8 000 m²
Price on request
Building area in a beautiful panoramic position just 2 km from the center housing destination
Villa 3 room villain Verbania, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
4 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 390,000
VB-290118-13. Новая вилла площадью 90 кв.мНовая маленькая вилла площадью 90 кв.м, 3 спальни …
Villa 5 room villain Sirmione, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
6 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 12,000,000
WW-220415-1. Вилла на полуострове Сирмионе в самом эксклюзивном районе на территории замкаНа…

Properties features in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go