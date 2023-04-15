Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
Castles
Mountain View Castles for Sale in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
1
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
1
Castle
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
5 room house
Sarzana, Italy
400 m²
€ 1,784,658
The luxurious house is located in the resort town of Sarzana, Liguria. The villa is surround…
2 room apartment
Sala Comacina, Italy
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
€ 300,000
VB-11038. Апартаменты в резиденции в Сала КомачинаСала Комачина, всего в 150 м от озера и в …
Villa 3 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
4 Number of rooms
315 m²
€ 950,000
GH-LV01652. Современная вилла с видом на озероВилла в стиле "модерн" в удивительно красивом …
Villa 5 room villa
Verbania, Italy
6 Number of rooms
530 m²
€ 390,000
FP-T973. Вилла (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » СтрезаВ посёлке Бризино, в тихом жилом р…
Villa 5 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
6 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 5,500,000
VB-10096. Историческая вилла в ЧерноббьоВ нескольких метрах от входа виллы d`Este расположил…
Villa 5 room villa
Menaggio, Italy
2 bath
230 m²
€ 750,000
Villa for sale overlooking Lake Como , Alps and Villa Gaetta . Direct distance to the l…
Villa 3 room villa
Terni, Italy
4 Number of rooms
310 m²
€ 2,000,000
LD-0959. Очаровательная вилла всего в нескольких километрах от пляжей Тиреского побережья То…
Villa 5 room villa
Poppino, Italy
6 Number of rooms
950 m²
€ 8,000,000
AS-VF-26. Вилла на озере Маджоре Озеро Маджоре – городок Луино. Вилла “Бароци” в неоклассиче…
Villa 9 room villa
Civitanova Marche, Italy
16 Number of rooms
550 m²
Price on request
Villa with sea view which is 400 meters on two floors plus attic and basement Living on the …
House
Terni, Italy
12 000 m²
Price on request
Land of 12,000 sqm with sea view with planning permission for a house of 90 sqm plus 100 sqm…
Villa 4 room villa
San Bartolomeo al Mare, Italy
5 Number of rooms
260 m²
€ 750,000
LH-6V39. Квартира в продаже в Сан-Бартоломео-аль-МареКупить виллу - каменный дом с новым рем…
Villa 9 room villa
Morrovalle, Italy
19 Number of rooms
760 m²
Price on request
Villa newly built large park with panoramic location halfway between the center and the vall…
Properties features in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map