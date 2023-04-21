Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Castles for sale in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room house in Cianciana, Italy
3 room house
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath 340 m²
€ 109,391
A panoramic townhouse in the Historic Town Centre of Cianciana in the Salita Regina Elena, n…
3 room apartment in Verbania, Italy
3 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
4 Number of rooms 181 m²
€ 680,000
FP-T459. Пентхаус на третьем этаже в городе СтрезаВ одном км. от центра Стреза, в элегантном…
4 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
4 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 220 m²
€ 3,200,000
VB-PENSAN. Роскошный пентхаус в Сан-РемоШикарная квартира 220 кв.м расположена на последнем …
Penthouse 4 rooms in Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
€ 1,500,000
The four-room apartment is located on the fourth, last, floor of the new residence in Selva …
2 room apartment in Italy, Italy
2 room apartment
Italy, Italy
87 m²
€ 72,268
The beautiful apartments are located in a residential complex in Monasterac, Calabria. To th…
2 room apartment in Dizzasco, Italy
2 room apartment
Dizzasco, Italy
3 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 350,000
VB-300816. Апартамент «Teatro della Natura»Расположен в Argegno, via per Schignano 37, на ни…
Villa 2 room villa in Belgirate, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
3 Number of rooms 150 m²
€ 450,000
PL-PR-C02. Каменный дом с видом на озероВ одном из самых красивейших и живописнейших мест оз…
2 room apartment in Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 2,000,000
FP-323. Квартира 200 кв.м. в элитном кондоминиуме с видом на мореКвартира 200 кв.м. в элитно…
6 room house in Italy, Italy
6 room house
Italy, Italy
500 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Lerici // Villa 500 sq.m. // 2000 sq.m. garden // 6 bedrooms // 6 bathrooms // veranda // po…
4 room apartment in Ascoli Piceno, Italy
4 room apartment
Ascoli Piceno, Italy
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 218 m²
€ 390,000
Villa 9 room villa in Bardolino, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Bardolino, Italy
16 Number of rooms 5 bath 451 m²
€ 1,890,000
Bardolino, single villa built on a plot of 539 sqm, surrounded by a garden of 317 sqm. The p…
Villa 4 room villa in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
5 Number of rooms 385 m²
€ 2,400,000
ABI-1264A . Современная вилла на озере ГардаНовая, современного архитектурного стиля вилла с…

Properties features in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

cheap
luxury
