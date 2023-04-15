Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
45
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
44
Comunita della Vallagarina
3
Comunita Alto Garda e Ledro
2
Comunita della Valle di Sole
1
Riva del Garda
1
Rovereto
1
10 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 bath 120 m²
Price on request
The apartment is located in the very center of Madonna di Campillo, next to the lift. Area 1…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 13 bath 88 m²
€ 149,000
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 175,000
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 170,000
Three bedroom apartment in a new residence with panoramic mountain views. Living space 58 sq…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 180,000
Duplex apartment, in a attic with a separate entrance. Located in a three-apartment buildin…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 155,000
Ground floor apartment in the new three-apartment building in Veczano (Ozer Valley, Trentino…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m²
€ 800,000
Three bedroom apartment with a separate entrance. Located on the second floor of the new “sh…
1 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
1 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 72 m²
€ 435,000
Chic apartment, in a comfortable residence built in the traditional Ladin style, in the hear…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m²
€ 500,000
Chic apartment, in a comfortable residence built in the traditional Ladin style, in the hear…
5 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m²
€ 550,000
The apartment is located on the second floor and in the attic of an apartment building, stan…

