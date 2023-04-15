Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy
10 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 bath
120 m²
Price on request
The apartment is located in the very center of Madonna di Campillo, next to the lift. Area 1…
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms
13 bath
88 m²
€ 149,000
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 175,000
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 170,000
Three bedroom apartment in a new residence with panoramic mountain views. Living space 58 sq…
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
€ 180,000
Duplex apartment, in a attic with a separate entrance. Located in a three-apartment buildin…
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 155,000
Ground floor apartment in the new three-apartment building in Veczano (Ozer Valley, Trentino…
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
€ 800,000
Three bedroom apartment with a separate entrance. Located on the second floor of the new “sh…
1 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
72 m²
€ 435,000
Chic apartment, in a comfortable residence built in the traditional Ladin style, in the hear…
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
83 m²
€ 500,000
Chic apartment, in a comfortable residence built in the traditional Ladin style, in the hear…
5 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
250 m²
€ 550,000
The apartment is located on the second floor and in the attic of an apartment building, stan…
