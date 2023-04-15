Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
  4. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy

Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
45
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
44
Comunita della Vallagarina
3
Comunita Alto Garda e Ledro
2
Comunita della Valle di Sole
1
Riva del Garda
1
Rovereto
1
Similar properties in the surrounding area

9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms 300 m²
Price on request
farmhouse to renovate on two floors of 300 square meters good structure in ancient brick a…
1 room apartmentin Diano Castello, Italy
1 room apartment
Diano Castello, Italy
2 Number of rooms
€ 320,000
KK-030222. Квартира на продажу в Лигурии в Диано-МаринаКвартира в доме 2008 г постройки, рас…
Villa 5 room villain Bieno, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Bieno, Italy
6 Number of rooms 570 m²
€ 1,750,000
PL- PR_V05. Роскошная Вилла с садомОзеро Маджоре. Роскошная вилла с садом в тихом и зеленом …
5 room housein Lombardy, Italy
5 room house
Lombardy, Italy
10 Number of rooms 600 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,189,786
The historic house, which was used as a customs in the 1600s, is located in Madezimo, an Ita…
2 room apartmentin Sanremo, Italy
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 235,000
LH-2T15. Апартаменты в Лигурии - квартира с садом в Сан-РемоВсего в нескольких минутах от пл…
2 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3 Number of rooms 43 m²
€ 230,000
GM-CPA-B16TIOS. Трехкомнатная квартира в Коста ПарадизоТрехкомнатная квартира в Коста Паради…
Villa Villain Verbania, Italy
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
800 m²
€ 3,900,000
FP-T984. Продано! Вилла класса люкс с пристанью и частным пляжем у озера в СтрезаИсторическа…
Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
220 m²
Price on request
In a sunny and panoramic position, with wonderful views over Corridonia, Petriolo and Moglia…
Villa 5 room villain Verbania, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Verbania, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 200 m²
€ 1,800,000
VB-VM4. Исторический особняк в городе Палланца на озере МаджореДом был построен в 1890 году …
7 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
7 room apartment
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms 135 m²
Price on request
Apartment on the second floor with a wide sea view Living room kitchen three bedrooms bathro…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Cavernago, Italy
Penthouse 4 rooms
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 115 m²
€ 650,000
A penthouse in a small condominium with a pool located a stone's throw from the lake. Third,…
Villa 2 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 167,129
Villeta in Zambron is located next to the Tropea and the best beaches o…

