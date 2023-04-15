Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
Apartments for sale
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
45
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
44
Comunita della Vallagarina
3
Comunita Alto Garda e Ledro
2
Comunita della Valle di Sole
1
Riva del Garda
1
Rovereto
1
Apartment
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
9 room house
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms
300 m²
Price on request
farmhouse to renovate on two floors of 300 square meters good structure in ancient brick a…
1 room apartment
Diano Castello, Italy
2 Number of rooms
€ 320,000
KK-030222. Квартира на продажу в Лигурии в Диано-МаринаКвартира в доме 2008 г постройки, рас…
Villa 5 room villa
Bieno, Italy
6 Number of rooms
570 m²
€ 1,750,000
PL- PR_V05. Роскошная Вилла с садомОзеро Маджоре. Роскошная вилла с садом в тихом и зеленом …
5 room house
Lombardy, Italy
10 Number of rooms
600 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,189,786
The historic house, which was used as a customs in the 1600s, is located in Madezimo, an Ita…
2 room apartment
Sanremo, Italy
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 235,000
LH-2T15. Апартаменты в Лигурии - квартира с садом в Сан-РемоВсего в нескольких минутах от пл…
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
3 Number of rooms
43 m²
€ 230,000
GM-CPA-B16TIOS. Трехкомнатная квартира в Коста ПарадизоТрехкомнатная квартира в Коста Паради…
Villa Villa
Verbania, Italy
800 m²
€ 3,900,000
FP-T984. Продано! Вилла класса люкс с пристанью и частным пляжем у озера в СтрезаИсторическа…
House
Terni, Italy
220 m²
Price on request
In a sunny and panoramic position, with wonderful views over Corridonia, Petriolo and Moglia…
Villa 5 room villa
Verbania, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 200 m²
€ 1,800,000
VB-VM4. Исторический особняк в городе Палланца на озере МаджореДом был построен в 1890 году …
7 room apartment
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms
135 m²
Price on request
Apartment on the second floor with a wide sea view Living room kitchen three bedrooms bathro…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
115 m²
€ 650,000
A penthouse in a small condominium with a pool located a stone's throw from the lake. Third,…
Villa 2 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 167,129
Villeta in Zambron is located next to the Tropea and the best beaches o…
Properties features in Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map