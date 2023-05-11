Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lombardy
  4. Tremezzina
  5. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Tremezzina, Italy

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Lenno, Italy
3 room apartment
Lenno, Italy
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
€ 720,000

Properties features in Tremezzina, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir