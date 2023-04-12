Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Townhouses for sale in Italy

Townhousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Townhouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
160 m²
€ 415,000
Townhouse in the new townhouse in Brentoniko. Located in a picturesque residential area with…
3 room townhousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room townhouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 800,000
Townhouse in the complex under construction in Roverto. Located in a prestigious residentia…
3 room townhousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room townhouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 360,000
Townhouse in a semi-detached house in a new residence with panoramic mountain views. Living …
3 room townhousein San Martino di Lupari, Italy
3 room townhouse
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 206 m²
€ 330,000
Townhouse in a tourist residence with a swimming pool located 50 meters from the sea. Area …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 bath 145 m²
€ 449,000
Share with Friends
3 room townhousein Zambrone, Italy
3 room townhouse
Zambrone, Italy
2 bath 90 m²
€ 250,000
Zambrone Beach Resort is located in the heart of one of the most popular areas on the coast…

