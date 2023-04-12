Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Italy

Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Bertinoro, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bertinoro, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 460,000
A few steps from 'Balcone della Romagna', Romagnacase presents a unique solution. …
Townhousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Townhouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
160 m²
€ 415,000
Townhouse in the new townhouse in Brentoniko. Located in a picturesque residential area with…
3 room townhousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room townhouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 800,000
Townhouse in the complex under construction in Roverto. Located in a prestigious residentia…
3 room townhousein Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 room townhouse
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 360,000
Townhouse in a semi-detached house in a new residence with panoramic mountain views. Living …
3 room townhousein Zambrone, Italy
3 room townhouse
Zambrone, Italy
2 bath 90 m²
€ 250,000
Zambrone Beach Resort is located in the heart of one of the most popular areas on the coast…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pescara, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pescara, Italy
200 m²
€ 380,000
The lovely townhouse is in Alba Adriatic, Abruzzo. The house offers luxurious views of the s…

