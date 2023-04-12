Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Italy

Sicily
39
Brescia
9
Sardinia
6
Desenzano del Garda
5
Marche
5
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
5
Arzachena
4
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
4
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhousein Sardinia, Italy
Townhouse
Sardinia, Italy
159 m²
€ 155,000

Properties features in Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir