Townhouses for sale in Terni, Italy

Terni
57
Townhouse To archive
57 properties total found
Townhouse 9 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 170,000
Single villa with exclusive courtyard in a secluded and panoramic position. Three bedrooms t…
Townhouse 13 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 13 rooms
Terni, Italy
13 Number of rooms 300 m²
Price on request
With home court on two floors plus attic is not habitable structure to be reviewed both inte…
Townhouse 11 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms 330 m²
Price on request
Single villa in the 80s in excellent condition Land of 4,000 square meters in part partly ga…
Townhousein Terni, Italy
Townhouse
Terni, Italy
Price on request
Townhouse 9 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 350 m²
Price on request
Terraced villa recently constructed with Basement floor of 137 sqm Ground floor of 80 sqm Fi…
Townhouse 9 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 360 m²
Price on request
New single villa on two levels plus attic. Accessory of 120 sq m Land of 3,500 sq m Quality …
Townhouse 12 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 12 rooms
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Detached house with 6,000 square meters of garden P.T. apartment of 110 sqm - 110 sqm apartm…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 5 rooms
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms 80 m²
Price on request
Villas built soon on one level Land space and parking surfaces from 60 sq m to 80 sq m (due …
Townhouse 7 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Two terraced houses, one of which head with large garden Three levels with living area sleep…
Townhouse 7 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms 100 m²
Price on request
Small two floors for about 100 square meters built in the 90 ground floor living room with k…
Townhouse 25 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 25 rooms
Terni, Italy
25 Number of rooms 530 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N725 (I) Property name: Casa Berd II Location: In village Town/City…
Townhouse 11 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms 420 m²
Price on request
Single house from the 70s in excellent condition. Two floors of 140 square meters each in ad…
Townhouse 16 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 16 rooms
Terni, Italy
16 Number of rooms 400 m²
Price on request
Renovated farmhouse in the 80s on two levels plus attic structure of stone and brick slabs o…
Townhouse 15 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 15 rooms
Terni, Italy
15 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Single detached house on three levels currently divided into two separate housing units for …
Townhouse 12 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 12 rooms
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms 240 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N560 Property name: Casa Tanzi I Location: In country Town/City: …
Townhouse 13 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 13 rooms
Terni, Italy
13 Number of rooms 350 m²
Price on request
Single villa with 3,500 square meters of garden. Panoramic position overlooking the sea and …
Townhouse 8 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
8 Number of rooms 180 m²
Price on request
Terraced house in good condition. Three bedrooms two bathrooms kitchen kitchenette living ro…
Townhouse 11 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Single house in the first suburbs with courtyard. Arranged on three levels with six bedrooms…
Townhouse 11 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Single villa on two floors plus attic Ground floor Apartment and garage First floor apartmen…
Townhouse 9 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 300 m²
Price on request
Single villa in good condition on a plot of 0.90 hectares. Ground floor with garage and ware…
Townhouse 7 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 7 rooms
Terni, Italy
7 Number of rooms 180 m²
Price on request
Single house in a small village in a panoramic position 1 km from the center Ground floor wi…
Townhouse 12 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 12 rooms
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms 360 m²
Price on request
Single house on three levels (100 sqm each) plus attic. Adjacent garage of 60 sqm. Ground fl…
Townhouse 12 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 12 rooms
Terni, Italy
12 Number of rooms 220 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N786 (I) Property name: Casa Baita Location: In country Town/City: …
Townhouse 10 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 10 rooms
Terni, Italy
10 Number of rooms 200 m²
Price on request
Single villa with unfenced courtyard and adjacent garage. Ground floor with kitchen, bedroom…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 5 rooms
Terni, Italy
5 Number of rooms 90 m²
Price on request
Renovated house located in a hamlet. Arranged on two levels with on the ground floor entranc…
Townhouse 9 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 300 m²
Price on request
Single villa from the 70s in fair condition Ground floor with double garage two bathrooms an…
Townhouse 9 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 9 rooms
Terni, Italy
9 Number of rooms 200 m²
Price on request
Single house in a panoramic position a stone's throw from the center Two floors plus attic a…
Townhouse 8 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 8 rooms
Terni, Italy
8 Number of rooms 150 m²
Price on request
Single house on two levels for about 150 square meters eight rooms and two bathrooms General…
Townhouse 11 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 11 rooms
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms 200 m²
Price on request
Single villa of excellent workmanship built in 2000 Ground floor with porch on two sides liv…
Townhouse 14 roomsin Terni, Italy
Townhouse 14 rooms
Terni, Italy
14 Number of rooms 300 m²
Price on request
Single house with sea view Two floors plus attic Structure and interior in good condition Se…

