  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Abruzzo
  4. Teramo

Pool Residential properties for sale in Teramo, Italy

Tortoreto
13
Giulianova
11
Alba Adriatica
9
Pineto
5
Silvi
5
Martinsicuro
4
Teramo
2
Mosciano Sant Angelo
1
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 5 room villain Nobiallo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Nobiallo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 700 m²
€ 2,400,000
LUI-180b. Красивая вилла на КомоТремеццина (5 минут от Менаджо и 30 минут от Черноббио) ВИ…
6 room housein Terni, Italy
6 room house
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 100 m²
Price on request
Stone ruin in the forest with the court approved project and charges paid Panoramic position…
9 room housein Desenzano del Garda, Italy
9 room house
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 1 300 m²
€ 3,500,000
Desenzano del Garda, In the area of the tower in San Martino della Battaglia, just few min…
1 room apartmentin Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
1 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
€ 27,014
Apartment of the first floor composed of two rooms plus bathroom for an area of 26 sqm appro…
Housein Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
15 000 m²
Price on request
Housing for about 13,000 cubic meters (the plan includes five blocks) Possibility of fractio…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Moniga del Garda, Italy
12 Number of rooms 6 bath 750 m²
€ 6,750,000
The breathtaking lake view, the direct access to the beach, the huge and bright spaces and t…
2 room apartmentin Rome, Italy
2 room apartment
Rome, Italy
3 Number of rooms 125 m²
€ 990,000
120617. Пентхаус в ИСТОРИЧЕСКОМ ЦЕНТРЕ РимаКвартира была недавно отремонтирована, общая площ…
3 room apartmentin Cianciana, Italy
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath 100 m²
€ 22,512
Panoramic apartment located on the second floor in Via Salita Santo La Corte. Composed of fo…
9 room housein Penne, Italy
9 room house
Penne, Italy
20 Number of rooms 930 m²
Price on request
Cottage in good condition with land of about 12 thousand square meters. Arranged on three le…
2 room apartmentin Verbania, Italy
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
3 Number of rooms 162 m²
€ 340,000
FP-T341. Апартаменты (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » СтрезаНа холме Стрезы в посёлке Би…
5 room housein Soverato, Italy
5 room house
Soverato, Italy
4 bath 350 m²
€ 550,000
For sale a house with a total area of 350 sq.m., located in Saverato, near the coast of the …
Villa 4 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 288 m²
€ 800,000
Elegant villa in Padenga sul Garda. Located on a hill in a prestigious residential area.The …

