Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Abruzzo
Teramo
Pool Residential properties for sale in Teramo, Italy
Tortoreto
13
Giulianova
11
Alba Adriatica
9
Pineto
5
Silvi
5
Martinsicuro
4
Teramo
2
Mosciano Sant Angelo
1
Roseto degli Abruzzi
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 5 room villa
Nobiallo, Italy
6 Number of rooms
700 m²
€ 2,400,000
LUI-180b. Красивая вилла на КомоТремеццина (5 минут от Менаджо и 30 минут от Черноббио) ВИ…
6 room house
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms
100 m²
Price on request
Stone ruin in the forest with the court approved project and charges paid Panoramic position…
9 room house
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms
1 300 m²
€ 3,500,000
Desenzano del Garda, In the area of the tower in San Martino della Battaglia, just few min…
1 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
€ 27,014
Apartment of the first floor composed of two rooms plus bathroom for an area of 26 sqm appro…
House
Terni, Italy
15 000 m²
Price on request
Housing for about 13,000 cubic meters (the plan includes five blocks) Possibility of fractio…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Moniga del Garda, Italy
12 Number of rooms
6 bath
750 m²
€ 6,750,000
The breathtaking lake view, the direct access to the beach, the huge and bright spaces and t…
2 room apartment
Rome, Italy
3 Number of rooms
125 m²
€ 990,000
120617. Пентхаус в ИСТОРИЧЕСКОМ ЦЕНТРЕ РимаКвартира была недавно отремонтирована, общая площ…
3 room apartment
Cianciana, Italy
2 bath
100 m²
€ 22,512
Panoramic apartment located on the second floor in Via Salita Santo La Corte. Composed of fo…
9 room house
Penne, Italy
20 Number of rooms
930 m²
Price on request
Cottage in good condition with land of about 12 thousand square meters. Arranged on three le…
2 room apartment
Verbania, Italy
3 Number of rooms
162 m²
€ 340,000
FP-T341. Апартаменты (продажа) » Италия » Озеро Маджоре » СтрезаНа холме Стрезы в посёлке Би…
5 room house
Soverato, Italy
4 bath
350 m²
€ 550,000
For sale a house with a total area of 350 sq.m., located in Saverato, near the coast of the …
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
288 m²
€ 800,000
Elegant villa in Padenga sul Garda. Located on a hill in a prestigious residential area.The …
Properties features in Teramo, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map