Realting.com
Italy
Abruzzo
Teramo
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Teramo, Italy
Tortoreto
13
Giulianova
11
Alba Adriatica
9
Pineto
5
Silvi
5
Martinsicuro
4
Teramo
2
Mosciano Sant Angelo
1
Roseto degli Abruzzi
1
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 9 room villa
Ponte Florio, Italy
66 Number of rooms
3 467 m²
€ 8,000,000
The magnificent Veneto, region with a myriad of geographical connotations, with its sea, mou…
Villa 9 room villa
Marco, Italy
25 Number of rooms
18 bath
5 000 m²
€ 4,160,000
We offer for sale the farm Maso Speron d'Oro, historically managed by the Cipriani family, i…
Villa 5 room villa
Verbania, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 670 m²
€ 6,500,000
Sir-250515 . Историческая вилла на берегу Озера МаджореОписание: Историческая вилла, построе…
2 room apartment
Diano Castello, Italy
3 Number of rooms
86 m²
€ 380,000
LH-6T59. Новые апартаменты с видом на море в Лигурии, Диана-Марино, ИталияВ одном из наиболе…
House
Italy, Italy
2 m²
€ 713,863
A beautiful house is located in Abruzzo. The region is famous for its multi-kilometer sandy …
2 room apartment
Terni, Italy
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
Price on request
Real estate complex consisting of 51 apartments of about 50 square meters each. There are al…
Villa 5 room villa
Griante, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
€ 18,000,000
VB-060418. Эксклюзивная историческая вилла на озере Комо на первой линииВилла была полност…
3 room apartment
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
2 bath
140 m²
€ 79,332
Panoramic Apt located in Via Lorenzo Panepinto/Piazza Orologio (Bivona) on the 4th floo…
Villa 3 room villa
Bordighera, Italy
4 Number of rooms
€ 2,950,000
KK-210219. Новая вилла с бассейном у моря в ИталииВилла с бассейном у моря в продаже в Итали…
Villa 4 room villa
Verbania, Italy
5 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 12,000,000
FP-08102015. Великолепная современная вилла на берегу озера МаджореВ Стрезе, великолепная со…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
€ 420,000
GH-DV4883. Изысканная квартира с бассейном в центральном районеВ цент Дезенцано-дель-Гарда, …
Villa 6 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
12 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 3,000,000
Important and prestigious lakefront property with private dock and direct access to the beac…
Properties features in Teramo, Italy
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
