Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Teolo, Italy

2 properties total found
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Teolo, Italy
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Teolo, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
The two-storey house, with a total area of 200 sq.m. is located in Teolo & # 8212; medieval …
€340,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Teolo, Italy
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Teolo, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
The two-storey house is located on a hill in the picturesque place of Teolo town, in the hea…
€450,000

