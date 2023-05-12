Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Calabria
  4. Catanzaro
  5. Soverato
  6. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Soverato, Italy

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room house in Soverato, Italy
5 room house
Soverato, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€ 550,000
For sale a house with a total area of 350 sq.m., located in Saverato, near the coast of the …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir