Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in South Tyrol, Italy

Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
63
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
62
Villa 3 room villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 137 m²
€ 338,000
GA-V001250. ЧАСТЬ ОСОБНЯКА С ВИДОМ НА ОЗЕРО В DESENZANO DEL GARDAВ центральном и жилом район…
Villa 3 room villain Belgirate, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Belgirate, Italy
4 Number of rooms 200 000 m²
€ 490,000
FP-T515. Характерный итальянский дом в СтрезеХарактерный деревенский домик в центре Сомераро…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 245 m²
€ 1,450,000
A few steps from the historic centre of Desenzano del Garda, Garda Haus offers in Exclusive …
Villa 5 room villain Terni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 2,800,000
ABI-2800I . Вилла с великолепным видом на озере МаджореВилла с великолепным видом на озеро в…
Villa 2 room villain Arona, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Arona, Italy
275 m²
€ 883,406
Panoramic Villa is located in the popular city of Arona, Piedmont. The house offers stunning…
Villa 2 room villain Roe Volciano, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Roe Volciano, Italy
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 170 m²
€ 470,000
A stone's throw from Salò, in a very quite residential area, we propose this Single Villa, i…
Chalet 5 bedroomsin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 bath 350 m²
Price on request
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms 200 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1349 Property name: Casa Licia Location: In country Town/City: Z…
4 room housein Arezzo, Italy
4 room house
Arezzo, Italy
220 m²
€ 874,482
Stone house in Tuscan style in the province of Arezzo, Bucine, Tuscany. The area of the two-…
6 room apartmentin Terni, Italy
6 room apartment
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 120 m²
Price on request
120 sqm apartment on the first floor without elevator Entrance kitchen living room three bed…
Villa 3 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 600,000
New fully furnished villa in Manerba del Garda. Area 250 square meters.m. On the ground fl…
Villa 5 room villain Terni, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Terni, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 4,000,000
ABI-1083А. Престижное поместье на озере Гарда Поместье на озере Гарда расположено в спокойно…

