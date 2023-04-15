Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in South Tyrol, Italy

Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
1
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
1
Duplex To archive
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 5 room villain Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
6 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 2,000,000
LUI-154. Вилла на озере Комо с видом на озеро.Вилла на озере Комо с видом на озеро. Площадь …
9 room housein Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms 250 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse to be restored with good airspace structure in old brick with wooden floors. Flat …
Villa 6 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
15 Number of rooms 9 bath 750 m²
€ 1,600,000
Inland, just a few minutes from the beaches of Lake Garda, we have a unique solution: a very…
Villa 5 room villain Bardolino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Bardolino, Italy
6 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 2,500,000
ABI-1001G. Превосходная, элитная вилла на озере ГардаРоскошная вилла на озере Гарда. Красива…
2 room apartmentin Bordighera, Italy
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 430,000
LH-3T25. Продажа апаратментов с видом на море. Лигурия, Боордигера, ИталияНа одной из наибол…
Villa Villain Brindisi, Italy
Villa Villa
Brindisi, Italy
Price on request
Villaggio was built in 2011. Located on the seashore, in a zone with a well-developed touris…
1 room apartmentin Moniga del Garda, Italy
1 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 750,000
GH-PV001435. Эксклюзивная новостройка с видом на озеро Гарда Эксклюзивная новостройка с видо…
3 room apartmentin Como, Italy
3 room apartment
Como, Italy
4 Number of rooms 358 m²
€ 2,900,000
VB-11134. Панорамная квартира в КомоВ уникальном и фантастическом месте напротив историческо…
2 room apartmentin Desenzano del Garda, Italy
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 98 m²
€ 220,000
GA-V001253. БОЛЬШАЯ ТРЕХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА НЕДАЛЕКО ОТ ЦЕНТРА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAВ несколь…
Villa 4 room villain Desenzano del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms 5 bath 443 m²
€ 1,550,000
This spacious villa in rationalist style is situated in one of the most sought after reside…
3 room apartmentin Costermano sul Garda, Italy
3 room apartment
Costermano sul Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 350,000
Approx. 350 m from the lake and the beautiful old town centre of Garda, this property is par…
2 room apartmentin Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 179,164

