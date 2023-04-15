Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol
South Tyrol
Duplexes
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in South Tyrol, Italy
Eppan an der Weinstrasse - Appiano sulla Strada del Vino
1
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina
1
Duplex
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 5 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
6 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 2,000,000
LUI-154. Вилла на озере Комо с видом на озеро.Вилла на озере Комо с видом на озеро. Площадь …
9 room house
Terni, Italy
11 Number of rooms
250 m²
Price on request
Farmhouse to be restored with good airspace structure in old brick with wooden floors. Flat …
Villa 6 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
15 Number of rooms
9 bath
750 m²
€ 1,600,000
Inland, just a few minutes from the beaches of Lake Garda, we have a unique solution: a very…
Villa 5 room villa
Bardolino, Italy
6 Number of rooms
500 m²
€ 2,500,000
ABI-1001G. Превосходная, элитная вилла на озере ГардаРоскошная вилла на озере Гарда. Красива…
2 room apartment
Bordighera, Italy
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
€ 430,000
LH-3T25. Продажа апаратментов с видом на море. Лигурия, Боордигера, ИталияНа одной из наибол…
Villa Villa
Brindisi, Italy
Price on request
Villaggio was built in 2011. Located on the seashore, in a zone with a well-developed touris…
1 room apartment
Moniga del Garda, Italy
2 Number of rooms
85 m²
€ 750,000
GH-PV001435. Эксклюзивная новостройка с видом на озеро Гарда Эксклюзивная новостройка с видо…
3 room apartment
Como, Italy
4 Number of rooms
358 m²
€ 2,900,000
VB-11134. Панорамная квартира в КомоВ уникальном и фантастическом месте напротив историческо…
2 room apartment
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
98 m²
€ 220,000
GA-V001253. БОЛЬШАЯ ТРЕХКОМНАТНАЯ КВАРТИРА НЕДАЛЕКО ОТ ЦЕНТРА В DESENZANO DEL GARDAВ несколь…
Villa 4 room villa
Desenzano del Garda, Italy
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
443 m²
€ 1,550,000
This spacious villa in rationalist style is situated in one of the most sought after reside…
3 room apartment
Costermano sul Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 350,000
Approx. 350 m from the lake and the beautiful old town centre of Garda, this property is par…
2 room apartment
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 179,164
Properties features in South Tyrol, Italy
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map