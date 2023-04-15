Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Sirmione, Italy

Villa 3 room villain Sirmione, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms 330 m²
€ 2,500,000
GA-V001073. Вилла с видом на озеро в SirmioneРасположенная в великолепном месте озера Гарда …
Villa 3 room villain Sirmione, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
4 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 2,990,000
GA-V000979. Эксклюзивная недвижимость на берегу озера с парком в СирмионеПрестижная недвижим…
Villa 4 room villain Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
5 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 11,000,000
ABI-805NE. Красивая вилла с бассейном и великолепным видом на первой береговой линии озера Г…
Villa 5 room villain Sirmione, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
6 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 12,000,000
WW-220415-1. Вилла на полуострове Сирмионе в самом эксклюзивном районе на территории замкаНа…
Villa 4 room villain Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
5 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 1,700,000
VB-VSirm. Вилла в Сирмионе в нескольких метрах от озераВилла расположена на первой линии в 2…
Villa 4 room villain Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
5 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 1,800,000
ABI-813N. Новый, современный дом с бассейном в Сирмионе - озеро Гарда Новый, современный дом…
Villa 4 room villain Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 1 050 m²
€ 7,390,000
This splendid luxury villa is located in the famous peninsula of Sirmione, in the historic c…
Villa 3 room villain Sirmione, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 370 m²
€ 4,500,000
On the peninsula of Sirmione, in an exclusive position and near the centre, we offer a singl…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Lugana, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Lugana, Italy
23 Number of rooms 4 bath 950 m²
€ 4,400,000
In an outstanding location, surrounded by greenery and quietness, among the most famous and …
Villa 3 room villain Lugana, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lugana, Italy
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 231 m²
€ 910,000
New residential complex near the beach of Punta Grò, consisting of 30 completely independent…
Villa 3 room villain Lugana, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lugana, Italy
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 213 m²
€ 850,000
New residential complex near the beach of Punta Grò, consisting of 30 independent villas, al…
Villa 6 room villain Lugana, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Lugana, Italy
15 Number of rooms 4 bath 320 m²
€ 820,000
In Lugana di Sirmione, a three-family villa with lake view is offered for sale. The propert…
Villa 3 room villain Sirmione, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 340 m²
€ 2,100,000
SIRMIONE - COLOMBARE BREMA, SALE of NEW and luxurious exclusive SINGLE VILLA LAKE FRONT. The…
Villa 3 room villain Lugana, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lugana, Italy
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 315 m²
€ 870,000
Just a few steps from the lake, in the charming surroundings of Punta Gro, we offer for sale…
Villa 4 room villain Lugana, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Lugana, Italy
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 542 m²
€ 2,000,000
“Sirmio venusta”, Sirmione the beautiful, did already the Latin poet Catullus write about Si…
Villa 4 room villain Sirmione, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sirmione, Italy
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 400 m²
€ 850,000
Sirmione, a single villa with a large garden and direct access to the beach is proposed. Int…
