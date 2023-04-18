Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Silvi, Italy

2 room apartmentin Silvi, Italy
2 room apartment
Silvi, Italy
3 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 115,000
ЕС-141019-1. Просторный апартамент площадью 120 кв.м.В живописном регионе Абруццо (одним из …
2 room apartmentin Silvi, Italy
2 room apartment
Silvi, Italy
3 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 115,000
IT-040718. Квартира в Сильви Марина. АбруццоВ продаже квартира 70 кв.м. на 2 этаже в СИЛВИ М…
2 room apartmentin Silvi, Italy
2 room apartment
Silvi, Italy
3 Number of rooms 70 m²
€ 125,000
IT-161116-1. Апартаменты в Сильви Маринаю. ТерамоТерамо, Силви-Марина, В 50 метрах от моря п…
Villa 3 room villain Silvi, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Silvi, Italy
4 Number of rooms 120 m²
€ 200,000
EC-9. Таунхаус в г. Сильви-Марина В окружении зелени и в нескольких шагах от моря, предлагае…
