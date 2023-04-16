Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Siena
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Siena, Italy

Poggibonsi
4
Siena
3
Montepulciano
1
Unione dei Comuni Valdichiana Senese
1
14 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Rapolano Terme, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Rapolano Terme, Italy
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 20 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
Stone farmhouse close to Hot Springs, Rapolano Terme, Siena, Toscana Charming stone farmh…
Villa 9 room villain Montepulciano, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Montepulciano, Italy
25 Number of rooms 6 bath 1 138 m²
€ 1,800,000
In the municipality of Montepulciano, world-famous for the integrity of its historical and c…
Villa 9 room villain Poggibonsi, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Poggibonsi, Italy
25 Number of rooms 8 bath 1 250 000 m²
€ 15,000,000
Poggibonsi, like many Tuscan towns, was born of an ancient history that culturally marked th…
Villa 9 room villain San Gimignano, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
San Gimignano, Italy
19 Number of rooms 9 bath 610 m²
€ 2,150,000
Prestigious property for sale near San Gimignano consisting of ancient “Leopoldina” farmhous…
Villa 5 room villain Siena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Siena, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 150 m²
€ 3,100,000
LD-0804. Элитная Вилла в Италии, продажаНедалеко от Сиены на зеленых холмах Тосканы на откр…
Villa 5 room villain Siena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Siena, Italy
6 Number of rooms 1 000 m²
€ 3,000,000
VB-VILSI. Шикарная вилла в СиенеВилла площадью 1000 кв.м. с земельным участком площадью 1,5 …
Villa 5 room villain Siena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Siena, Italy
6 Number of rooms 655 m²
€ 3,500,000
VB-VILSIE. Превосходная вилла в СиенеВилла в отличном состоянии после капитального ремонта. …
Villa 3 room villain Poggibonsi, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Poggibonsi, Italy
4 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
CA-1389. Вилла с прекрасным видом на холмы КьянтиВилла находится в доминирующем расположении…
Villa 3 room villain Montalcino, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Montalcino, Italy
4 bath 300 m²
€ 2,500,000
Italian wine lovers will be happy with this property in Montalcino which is only 800 meters …
Villa 3 room villain Poggibonsi, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Poggibonsi, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
Villa with panoramic views of Lake Massachukkoli and the Tyrrhenian Sea, located in a unique…
Villa 4 room villain Poggibonsi, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Poggibonsi, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m²
€ 1,500,000
Sitting in a picturesque secluded place, with stunning views of the Tuscan hills, located ne…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Siena, Italy
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Siena, Italy
1 200 m²
€ 7,500,000
The exclusive villa is located near Siena, Tuscany. The manor belonged to the famous Florent…
Villa 5 room villain Siena, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Siena, Italy
450 m²
€ 6,000,000
Nice villa is a few miles from Siena, Tuscany The area of the three-storey house is 450 sq.…
Villa 6 room villain Siena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Siena, Italy
330 m²
€ 1,650,000
The beautiful villa is located in Buonconvento, Tuscany. The prestigious property is surroun…

