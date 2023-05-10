Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Sicily, Italy

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 39,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
€ 54,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 12,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
€ 17,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 45 m²
€ 7,500
3 room townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
€ 27,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€ 45,000
3 room townhouse in Villafranca Sicula, Italy
3 room townhouse
Villafranca Sicula, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€ 57,000
3 room townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€ 100,000
3 room townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€ 49,500
3 room townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€ 39,000
3 room townhouse in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room townhouse
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€ 58,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 39,000
3 room townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€ 45,000
3 room townhouse in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room townhouse
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
€ 75,000
Townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€ 7,000
Townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€ 15,000
3 room townhouse in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room townhouse
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
€ 78,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 65,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 38,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€ 19,900
3 room townhouse in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
3 room townhouse
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€ 18,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€ 16,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alessandria della Rocca, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€ 14,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 29,000
3 room townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
€ 64,000
Townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€ 15,000
3 room townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€ 49,000
3 room townhouse in Cianciana, Italy
3 room townhouse
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€ 25,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cianciana, Italy
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cianciana, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€ 25,000

