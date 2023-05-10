Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Sicily, Italy

Sciacca
3
11 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Calabernardo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Calabernardo, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 800 m²
€ 1,680,000
9 room house in Piedimonte Etneo, Italy
9 room house
Piedimonte Etneo, Italy
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 25
Area 700 m²
€ 1,250,000
House in Ragusa, Italy
House
Ragusa, Italy
Area 2 000 m²
€ 1,400,000
House in Catania, Italy
House
Catania, Italy
Area 3 m²
€ 140,000
House in Catania, Italy
House
Catania, Italy
Area 3 m²
€ 250,000
Villa Villa in Marsala, Italy
Villa Villa
Marsala, Italy
Area 5 m²
€ 600,000
4 room house in Catania, Italy
4 room house
Catania, Italy
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
€ 650,000
5 room house in Ragusa, Italy
5 room house
Ragusa, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
€ 250,000
Villa 3 room villa in Messina, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Messina, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
€ 1,590,000
Villa 6 room villa in Ragusa, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Ragusa, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Area 360 m²
€ 980,000
3 room apartment in Ragusa, Italy
3 room apartment
Ragusa, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
€ 280,000

