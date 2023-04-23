Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Campania
  4. Napoli

Residential properties for sale in Serrara Fontana, Italy

1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa in Fontana, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Fontana, Italy
6 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 2,500,000
AI-D10. Изумительная вилла на острове Искья с восхитительным видомИзумительная вилла в Форио…

Properties features in Serrara Fontana, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir