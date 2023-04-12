Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Italy

apartments
1343
houses
2267
257 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Bertinoro, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bertinoro, Italy
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 460,000
A few steps from 'Balcone della Romagna', Romagnacase presents a unique solution. …
Villa 2 room villain Pittulongu, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Pittulongu, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
Villa by the sea, with access to One of the most beautiful beaches of Costa Smeralda. The h…
2 room apartmentin Italy, Italy
2 room apartment
Italy, Italy
4 Number of rooms 115 m²
€ 695,000
4 room housein Imperia, Italy
4 room house
Imperia, Italy
9 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 495,000
9 room housein Italy, Italy
9 room house
Italy, Italy
50 Number of rooms 1 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 15,000,000
9 room housein Italy, Italy
9 room house
Italy, Italy
20 Number of rooms 1 125 m² Number of floors 4
Price on request
Villa "; Marina"; is an elegant Art Nouveau villa on the seafront ( first coastline, direct …
3 room apartmentin Italy, Italy
3 room apartment
Italy, Italy
4 Number of rooms 83 m² 1 Floor
Price on request
In Lerici, on the coast of Poetov Bay, there is a villa in which there are various apartment…
5 room housein Italy, Italy
5 room house
Italy, Italy
24 Number of rooms 555 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
Dzoalie // 555 square meters M. M // 280 square meters terraces // 5 bedrooms // 8 bathrooms…
1 room apartmentin Genoa, Italy
1 room apartment
Genoa, Italy
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 6 Floor
€ 400,000
The apartment is located in one of the exclusive and landscaped areas of Genoa. The buildin…
4 room housein La Spezia, Italy
4 room house
La Spezia, Italy
9 Number of rooms 228 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
MONTEROSSO-AL-MAR ( THE SPECIAL ) // VILLA 115 KVM // PARTICIPANTE 2500 KVM // 4 SPALINES //…
6 room housein Genoa, Italy
6 room house
Genoa, Italy
10 Number of rooms 275 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Pieve Ligure ( Genoa ) // villa 210 sq. M. m + extension 65 sq. m // garden 4000 sq. m // te…
6 room housein Italy, Italy
6 room house
Italy, Italy
500 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Lerici // Villa 500 sq.m. // 2000 sq.m. garden // 6 bedrooms // 6 bathrooms // veranda // po…
9 room housein Grosseto, Italy
9 room house
Grosseto, Italy
21 Number of rooms 650 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
This three-level villa with sea views is located in Monte Argentario, next to Porto Santo St…
2 room housein La Spezia, Italy
2 room house
La Spezia, Italy
5 Number of rooms 107 m² 1/3 Floor
Price on request
Apartments in a villa for three families overlooking La Spezia Bay. Layout: a large open li…
3 room housein Savona, Italy
3 room house
Savona, Italy
6 Number of rooms 155 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
Newly built villas in Italy with sea views. The villas are neatly decorated, surrounded by …
2 room housein Italy, Italy
2 room house
Italy, Italy
4 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
The villa is located in the hills of Varazze, the pearls of western Liguria. On the south s…
6 room apartmentin Genoa, Italy
6 room apartment
Genoa, Italy
14 Number of rooms 458 m² 2/2 Floor
Price on request
The apartments are located in a villa located in Carrara Park, stretching from Corso Europe …
9 room housein Italy, Italy
9 room house
Italy, Italy
20 Number of rooms 385 m²
Price on request
Zoagli ( Liguria ) // Villa 104 m2 // House 282 m2 // Pitch 1.5 ha with olive grove // 10 be…
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
Уютный дом в живописном Замброне! Каждый раз приезжая в этот город вы бу…
Villa Villa 3 bathroomsin Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa Villa 3 bathrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath 114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 345,000
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, looking for modern quality h…
Villa 3 room villain Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
The residential complex consists of detached villas in Pizzo Calabro.  …
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath 115 m² Number of floors 2
€ 340,000
The last villa for sale in the SEVENVILLAS complex Sevenvillas is locat…
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 95 m² Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
Madame Villas on the spacious and picturesque slopes of Zambrone! Villa…
2 room apartmentin Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
ATTENTION! Now there is a special offer: apartments from € 90,000! MAIN…
Villa 2 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Under construction for the client.   Residence Dei Fiori is located in …
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath 80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Sales are open for villas in the second phase of the Residence Dei Fior…
4 room apartmentin Vibo Valentia, Italy
4 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 4
€ 400,000
New complex on the Tyrrhen coast in the city of Vibo Marina within the …
6 room housein Italy, Italy
6 room house
Italy, Italy
400 m² Number of floors 4
Price on request
PORTofINO ( LIGURY ) // MAIN VILLA 400 KV M // ORANZHER // PARTICIPANTS 25,000 KV M // ACCES…
9 room housein Italy, Italy
9 room house
Italy, Italy
20 Number of rooms 9 000 m²
Price on request
CAMOLS ( LIGURY ) // 3 VILLAS AND THE GOST HOUSE // 9.000 KV M LAND PARTICIPANTS // VIEW ON …
9 room housein Italy, Italy
9 room house
Italy, Italy
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Bordighera // villa 600 sq m // extension 180 sq m // garden 12,000 sq m // 10 bedrooms // 9…

