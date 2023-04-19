Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sicily
  4. Ragusa
  5. Scicli
  6. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Scicli, Italy

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Donnalucata, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Donnalucata, Italy
2 bath 150 m²
€ 450,000
Share with friends
Villa 3 room villain Donnalucata, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Donnalucata, Italy
4 bath 100 m²
€ 380,000
Villas "Le Spinazze" & # 8212; it is a modern project for lovers of rest at sea and nature.…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir