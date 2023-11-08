Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Italy
  4. Scarperia e San Piero

Residential properties for sale in Scarperia e San Piero, Italy

1 property total found
Villa 9 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa 9 room villa with Doppi Vetri, with Aria Condizionata, with Passaggio Pedonale
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Rooms 54
Bathrooms count 14
Area 1 550 m²
Villa Medicea Lo Sprocco, immersed in the green valley between Sant'Agata and Galliano in th…
€4,10M

Properties features in Scarperia e San Piero, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir