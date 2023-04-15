Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sardinia
  4. Sassari

Pool Residential properties for sale in Sassari, Italy

Arzachena
32
Olbia
9
8 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Baja Sardinia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Baja Sardinia, Italy
6 bath 220 m²
€ 2,500,000
The charming villa is located in the prestigious zone of Porto Chervo, close to the sea, th…
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
5 bath 300 m²
€ 2,700,000
Villa 2 room villain La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
2 bath 75 m²
€ 234,000
The villas are on Sardinia in Costa Paradiso, in the Borgo dei Fiori complex of 32 houses. T…
Villa 3 room villain Olbia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Olbia, Italy
3 bath 200 m²
€ 1,100,000
The villa in Sardinia is located in the Monticanalia Zone, a few minutes from Porto Chervo. …
Villa 6 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
7 bath 450 m²
€ 6,500,000
Prestigious villa located a few steps from Pevero Beach and from the centre of Porto Chervo…
Villa 5 room villain Poltu Quatu, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Poltu Quatu, Italy
5 bath 250 m²
€ 3,500,000
The villa is located in the centre of Porto Chervo, a few steps from the elegant boutiques …
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
4 bath 400 m²
€ 8,000,000
In Porto-Chervo and in one of the most exclusive regions of Sardinia the luxury magnificent…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
8 bath 1 300 m²
€ 20,000,000
The villa in Sardinia is located in the area of Porto Chervo, on a hill overlooking the sea…

