Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sardinia
  4. Sassari

Residential properties for sale in Sassari, Italy

Arzachena
32
Olbia
9
55 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
8 Number of rooms 6 bath 300 m²
€ 3,570,000
The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Sardinia, the Costa Smeralda…
Villa 4 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 360 m²
€ 6,900,000
The charm of the traditional local architecture and the enchanting location make this proper…
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 240 m²
€ 1,750,000
At Pantogia, within a condominium of only three units, recently renovated detached villa wit…
Villa 6 room villain Arzachena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
11 Number of rooms 6 bath 270 m²
€ 12,000,000
The dream of the Costa Smeralda comes to life on the Celvia beach, a long stretch of light-c…
Villa 3 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 271 m²
€ 3,600,000
Located on the renowned and prestigious hill of Pantogia, a single villa with a wonderful vi…
Townhouse 6 roomsin Porto Cervo, Italy
Townhouse 6 rooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 194 m²
€ 1,150,000
Small villa with a beautiful panoramic position, set in a recent and elegant context. On the…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Porto Cervo, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 158 m²
€ 900,000
Small villa in a splendid position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in a recent, el…
3 room townhousein Porto Cervo, Italy
3 room townhouse
Porto Cervo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 181 m²
€ 1,250,000
Small villa with spectacular panoramic position overlooking the sea of Cala di Volpe, set in…
3 room townhousein Porto Cervo, Italy
3 room townhouse
Porto Cervo, Italy
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 343 m²
€ 1,750,000
A terraced villa with a spectacular panoramic position on the Gulf of Cala di Volpe, set in …
Villa 6 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
11 Number of rooms 7 bath 550 m²
€ 12,000,000
Exclusive villa overlooking the sea at Cala Granu, surrounded by a garden full of plants and…
Villa 4 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
9 Number of rooms 5 bath 300 m²
€ 3,500,000
Beautiful newly built sea view villa in Cala del Faro with private pool. The house consists …
2 room housein Porto Cervo, Italy
2 room house
Porto Cervo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 179 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
A few minutes from San Pantaleo and Porto Cervo, surrounded by a rural area, an elegant, com…
Villa 2 room villain Pittulongu, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Pittulongu, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
Villa by the sea, with access to One of the most beautiful beaches of Costa Smeralda. The h…
3 room apartmentin Porto Rotondo, Italy
3 room apartment
Porto Rotondo, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 780,000
On Marinella Beach, white silky granite sand and cliffs of an unusual shape. Only 20 min fro…
Penthouse 8 roomsin Murta Maria, Italy
Penthouse 8 rooms
Murta Maria, Italy
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 1,380,000
The penthouse and super penthouse are located in Olbia, Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, only 5 min…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Poltu Quatu, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Poltu Quatu, Italy
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 2,200,000
Within a renowned condominium with swimming pool and large green spaces overlooking Cala di …
2 room apartmentin Arzachena, Italy
2 room apartment
Arzachena, Italy
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 150 m²
€ 1,200,000
Surrounded by the greenery of the Mediterranean maquis and almost like a castle being sculpt…
Villa 6 room villain Arzachena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
14 Number of rooms 8 bath 300 m²
€ 2,650,000
The hill of Pantogia is one of the Costa Smeralda's most picturesque panoramic spots, offeri…
2 room apartmentin Porto Cervo, Italy
2 room apartment
Porto Cervo, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 114 m²
€ 890,000
In a residential context and close to the two beaches of Cala del Faro and a few minutes by …
Villa 4 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 600 m²
€ 6,000,000
A little steep away from Porto Cervo centre and the prestigious Boutiques and nice restauran…
Villa 6 room villain Arzachena, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
10 Number of rooms 6 bath 350 m²
€ 6,300,000
Only a few steps away from all the amenities the area offers and within walking distance of …
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 600 m²
€ 7,000,000
The Villa, architectonical masterpiece of the costa Smeralda, is located in the spectacular …
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
7 Number of rooms 5 bath 260 m²
€ 2,700,000
A short drive from the famous Porto cervo, we offer these wonderful house in a different sty…
Villa 3 room villain Arzachena, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Arzachena, Italy
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m²
€ 2,200,000
When we talk about Sardinia, one of the first thing you imagine is Costa Smeralda. Thinking …
5 room apartmentin Porto Cervo, Italy
5 room apartment
Porto Cervo, Italy
11 Number of rooms 5 bath 200 m²
€ 2,500,000
Near a most beautiful beaches of Sardinia, we offer a nice duplex to sell. The property is l…
Villa 5 room villain Poltu Quatu, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Poltu Quatu, Italy
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 260 m²
€ 1,850,000
The villa is on two levels, on the ground floor is the dining room, the large living room fr…
Penthouse 6 roomsin Baja Sardinia, Italy
Penthouse 6 rooms
Baja Sardinia, Italy
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 175 m²
€ 1,850,000
In the renowned and luxurious Piazza del Principe we offer a splendid penthouse. The proper…
1 room apartmentin Baja Sardinia, Italy
1 room apartment
Baja Sardinia, Italy
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 790,000
In the luxuriant and characteristic Piazza del Principe we offer a splendid two-room flat. …
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
13 Number of rooms 6 bath 380 m²
€ 4,000,000
In one of the most exclusive locations, overlooking the bay of Cala di Volpe and surrounded …
Villa 5 room villain Poltu Quatu, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Poltu Quatu, Italy
6 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 12,000,000
VB-070415-35. Вилла в одном из самых престижных жилых комплексов в Порто ЧервоРядом с виллой…

Properties features in Sassari, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir