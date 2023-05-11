Italy
Realting.com
Italy
Sardinia
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in Sardinia, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Mamujada Mamoiada, Italy
5
350 m²
€ 700,000
Villa Villa
Austis, Italy
200 m²
€ 450,000
Villa 2 room villa
Austis, Italy
4
2
88 m²
€ 350,000
Villa 5 room villa
Baja Sardinia, Italy
5
6
220 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
5
5
300 m²
€ 2,700,000
Villa 2 room villa
La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
2
2
75 m²
€ 234,000
Villa 3 room villa
Olbia, Italy
3
3
200 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa 6 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
6
7
450 m²
€ 6,500,000
Villa 5 room villa
Poltu Quatu, Italy
5
5
250 m²
€ 3,500,000
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
5
4
400 m²
€ 8,000,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
7
8
1 300 m²
€ 20,000,000
Villa 2 room villa
Pula, Italy
2
2
200 m²
€ 2,150,000
Properties features in Sardinia, Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
