Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sardinia
  4. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Sardinia, Italy

Arzachena
4
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Townhouse 6 rooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Townhouse 6 rooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
€ 1,150,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
€ 900,000
3 room townhouse in Porto Cervo, Italy
3 room townhouse
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 343 m²
€ 1,750,000
3 room townhouse in Porto Cervo, Italy
3 room townhouse
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
€ 1,250,000
Townhouse in La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Townhouse
La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000

Properties features in Sardinia, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir