Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sardinia

Pool Residential properties for sale in Sardinia, Italy

Arzachena
35
Olbia
8
13 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Mamujada Mamoiada, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Mamujada Mamoiada, Italy
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
€ 700,000
Villa Villa in Austis, Italy
Villa Villa
Austis, Italy
Area 200 m²
€ 450,000
2 room apartment in Austis, Italy
2 room apartment
Austis, Italy
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€ 685,000
Villa 2 room villa in Austis, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Austis, Italy
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
€ 350,000
Villa 5 room villa in Baja Sardinia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Baja Sardinia, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
€ 2,700,000
Villa 2 room villa in La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€ 234,000
Villa 3 room villa in Olbia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Olbia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa 6 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
€ 6,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Poltu Quatu, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Poltu Quatu, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
€ 3,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
€ 8,000,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 300 m²
€ 20,000,000
Villa 2 room villa in Pula, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Pula, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€ 2,150,000

Properties features in Sardinia, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir