Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sardinia

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Sardinia, Italy

Arzachena
33
Olbia
9
Cagliari
2
18 properties total found
Villa 2 room villain Pittulongu, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Pittulongu, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
Villa by the sea, with access to One of the most beautiful beaches of Costa Smeralda. The h…
Villa Villain Austis, Italy
Villa Villa
Austis, Italy
1 380 m²
Price on request
Villa Villain Austis, Italy
Villa Villa
Austis, Italy
200 m²
€ 450,000
Villas of various layouts in the new complex in Santa Teresa di Gallura in Sardinia. Possibl…
Villa 6 room villain Austis, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Austis, Italy
10 Number of rooms 8 bath 400 m²
€ 4,650,000
The villa was designed by architect Peter Snek, located in a beautiful secluded place that g…
Villa 5 room villain Baja Sardinia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Baja Sardinia, Italy
6 bath 220 m²
€ 2,500,000
The charming villa is located in the prestigious zone of Porto Chervo, close to the sea, th…
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
5 bath 300 m²
€ 2,700,000
Share with friends
Villa 2 room villain La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
2 bath 75 m²
€ 234,000
The villas are on Sardinia in Costa Paradiso, in the Borgo dei Fiori complex of 32 houses. T…
Villa 2 room villain La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
2 bath 93 m²
€ 339,000
Beautiful villa, an area of 93 sq.m., with a land plot of 526 sq.m., is located in a complex…
Villa 3 room villain Olbia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Olbia, Italy
3 bath 200 m²
€ 1,100,000
The villa in Sardinia is located in the Monticanalia Zone, a few minutes from Porto Chervo. …
Villa 6 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
7 bath 450 m²
€ 6,500,000
Prestigious villa located a few steps from Pevero Beach and from the centre of Porto Chervo…
Villa 5 room villain Poltu Quatu, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Poltu Quatu, Italy
5 bath 250 m²
€ 3,500,000
The villa is located in the centre of Porto Chervo, a few steps from the elegant boutiques …
Villa 5 room villain Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
4 bath 400 m²
€ 8,000,000
In Porto-Chervo and in one of the most exclusive regions of Sardinia the luxury magnificent…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
8 bath 1 300 m²
€ 20,000,000
The villa in Sardinia is located in the area of Porto Chervo, on a hill overlooking the sea…
Villa 9 room villain Porto Rotondo, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Porto Rotondo, Italy
10 bath 400 m²
€ 2,600,000
Villa in Sardinia is located in Porto Rotondo, on Punta Lada Street with terrace and magnif…
Villa 2 room villain Pula, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Pula, Italy
2 bath 200 m²
€ 2,150,000
Is Molas is an experimental project and the experiment is to find work with elements, with …
9 room housein Olbia, Italy
9 room house
Olbia, Italy
3 m²
€ 1,100,000
The nice house is in Baya Sardinia and Sardinia. The island's coast is known for its calm, c…
Apartmentin Olbia, Italy
Apartment
Olbia, Italy
1 m²
€ 102,000
The nice apartments are located in a new building in the centre of Olbia, Sardinia. There is…
Apartmentin Olbia, Italy
Apartment
Olbia, Italy
1 m²
€ 71,600
Nice apartments are located in Ajus, Sardinia. Apartments in the new complex, sold with full…

Properties features in Sardinia, Italy

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir