Sardinia
Italy
Sardinia
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Sardinia, Italy
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 2 room villa
Pittulongu, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
Villa by the sea, with access to One of the most beautiful beaches of Costa Smeralda. The h…
Villa Villa
Austis, Italy
1 380 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa
Austis, Italy
200 m²
€ 450,000
Villas of various layouts in the new complex in Santa Teresa di Gallura in Sardinia. Possibl…
Villa 6 room villa
Austis, Italy
10 Number of rooms
8 bath
400 m²
€ 4,650,000
The villa was designed by architect Peter Snek, located in a beautiful secluded place that g…
Villa 5 room villa
Baja Sardinia, Italy
6 bath
220 m²
€ 2,500,000
The charming villa is located in the prestigious zone of Porto Chervo, close to the sea, th…
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
5 bath
300 m²
€ 2,700,000
Share with friends
Villa 2 room villa
La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
2 bath
75 m²
€ 234,000
The villas are on Sardinia in Costa Paradiso, in the Borgo dei Fiori complex of 32 houses. T…
Villa 2 room villa
La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
2 bath
93 m²
€ 339,000
Beautiful villa, an area of 93 sq.m., with a land plot of 526 sq.m., is located in a complex…
Villa 3 room villa
Olbia, Italy
3 bath
200 m²
€ 1,100,000
The villa in Sardinia is located in the Monticanalia Zone, a few minutes from Porto Chervo. …
Villa 6 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
7 bath
450 m²
€ 6,500,000
Prestigious villa located a few steps from Pevero Beach and from the centre of Porto Chervo…
Villa 5 room villa
Poltu Quatu, Italy
5 bath
250 m²
€ 3,500,000
The villa is located in the centre of Porto Chervo, a few steps from the elegant boutiques …
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
4 bath
400 m²
€ 8,000,000
In Porto-Chervo and in one of the most exclusive regions of Sardinia the luxury magnificent…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
8 bath
1 300 m²
€ 20,000,000
The villa in Sardinia is located in the area of Porto Chervo, on a hill overlooking the sea…
Villa 9 room villa
Porto Rotondo, Italy
10 bath
400 m²
€ 2,600,000
Villa in Sardinia is located in Porto Rotondo, on Punta Lada Street with terrace and magnif…
Villa 2 room villa
Pula, Italy
2 bath
200 m²
€ 2,150,000
Is Molas is an experimental project and the experiment is to find work with elements, with …
9 room house
Olbia, Italy
3 m²
€ 1,100,000
The nice house is in Baya Sardinia and Sardinia. The island's coast is known for its calm, c…
Apartment
Olbia, Italy
1 m²
€ 102,000
The nice apartments are located in a new building in the centre of Olbia, Sardinia. There is…
Apartment
Olbia, Italy
1 m²
€ 71,600
Nice apartments are located in Ajus, Sardinia. Apartments in the new complex, sold with full…
