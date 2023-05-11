Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Sardinia, Italy

Villa 2 room villa in Pittulongu, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Pittulongu, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa in Austis, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Austis, Italy
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 400 m²
€ 4,650,000
Villa 5 room villa in Baja Sardinia, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Baja Sardinia, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
€ 2,700,000
Villa 2 room villa in La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
€ 339,000
Villa 2 room villa in La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€ 234,000
Villa 3 room villa in Olbia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Olbia, Italy
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€ 1,100,000
Villa 6 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
€ 6,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Poltu Quatu, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Poltu Quatu, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
€ 3,500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
€ 8,000,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Porto Cervo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Porto Cervo, Italy
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 300 m²
€ 20,000,000
Villa 9 room villa in Porto Rotondo, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Porto Rotondo, Italy
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 400 m²
€ 2,600,000
Villa 2 room villa in Pula, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Pula, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€ 2,150,000
9 room house in Olbia, Italy
9 room house
Olbia, Italy
Bedrooms 700
Area 3 m²
€ 1,100,000

