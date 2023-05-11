Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sardinia
  4. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Sardinia, Italy

Arzachena
31
Olbia
4
House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room house in Porto Cervo, Italy
2 room house
Porto Cervo, Italy
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
Villa 2 room villa in La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
€ 339,000
Villa 2 room villa in La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
La Trinitai e Vignola Trinita d Agultu e Vignola, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€ 234,000
Villa 2 room villa in Pula, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Pula, Italy
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€ 2,150,000

Properties features in Sardinia, Italy

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir