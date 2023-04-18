Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Sardinia
  4. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Sardinia, Italy

Olbia
5
Arzachena
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartmentin Olbia, Italy
Apartment
Olbia, Italy
1 m²
€ 102,000
The nice apartments are located in a new building in the centre of Olbia, Sardinia. There is…
Apartmentin Olbia, Italy
Apartment
Olbia, Italy
1 m²
€ 71,600
Nice apartments are located in Ajus, Sardinia. Apartments in the new complex, sold with full…

Properties features in Sardinia, Italy

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir