  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Marche
  4. Fermo
  5. Sant Elpidio a Mare

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 3 room villa in Barbarano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Barbarano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 2,400,000
WW-120315-1. Вилла в Гардоне РивьераВилла в Гардоне Ривьера - одном из самых престижных мест…
4 room house in Italy, Italy
4 room house
Italy, Italy
280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,200,000
For sale just throw a stone away from the lake, a spectacular freedom-style villa in Baveno…
2 room apartment in Tremezzo, Italy
2 room apartment
Tremezzo, Italy
3 Number of rooms 80 m²
€ 305,000
VB-10002. Элегантные двух спальные апартаменты с бассейном в ТремедзоВ эксклюзивной резиденц…
Townhouse 25 rooms in Terni, Italy
Townhouse 25 rooms
Terni, Italy
25 Number of rooms 530 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N725 (I) Property name: Casa Berd II Location: In village Town/City…
House in Terni, Italy
House
Terni, Italy
1 100 m²
Price on request
Building plot of 1,100 square meters for residential use for a maximum volume of 2,220 cubic…
Villa 3 room villa in Verbania, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Verbania, Italy
4 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 500,000
FP-T716. Двухэтажная вилла в нескольких километрах от СтрезыВ нескольких километрах от Стрез…
Villa Villa in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Villa Villa
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
440 m²
€ 3,125,121
Luxury villa is located in the suburbs of Florence, Tuscany On the territory of 6 hectares,…
Villa 3 room villa in San Cataldo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
San Cataldo, Italy
2 bath 180 m²
€ 350,000
Villa Villa in Arenzano, Italy
Villa Villa
Arenzano, Italy
270 m²
€ 2,700,000
KK-070715-4. Вилла в приватном комплексеВилла: 30 км до аэропорта Генуи 148км от границы с Ф…
Villa 4 room villa in Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 400 m²
€ 2,850,000
In a dominant position very close to the centre of Padenghe, we offer a spacious lake view v…
9 room house in Terni, Italy
9 room house
Terni, Italy
13 Number of rooms 300 m²
Price on request
1960s farmhouse on three levels of 100 square meters each. Barn of 70 square meters with a h…
Villa 2 room villa in Gignese, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Gignese, Italy
3 Number of rooms 140 m²
€ 350,000
PL-PR_C10. Джиньезе. Дом в стиле шале На холме Стрезы, расположенный в престижной спокойной …
