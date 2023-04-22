Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy

House in Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
House
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
7 000 m²
Price on request
Building plot of 7,000 square meters for a maximum volume of 270 cubic meters (more basement…
6 room house in Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
6 room house
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
6 Number of rooms 80 m²
Price on request
House in Old Town renovation Three levels of 25 square meters each square a short walk (turn…
9 room house in Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
9 room house
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
9 Number of rooms 206 m²
Price on request
House in the old town on three levels Ground floor and attic with two rooms bathroom and cav…
9 room house in Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
9 room house
Sant Elpidio a Mare, Italy
19 Number of rooms 500 m²
Price on request
Reference number: N1325 Property name: Casa Alberto Location: In country Town/City: …
